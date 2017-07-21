Providence considers adding more red-light cameras

A proposal to allow 20 more red-light cameras in Providence is being considered by the city council, and officials plan to have 10 in place by year-end.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uhFAcg ) the proposal was approved by the council's Finance Committee on Wednesday. The full council still needs to pass the plan, but revenues expected to be generated by the new cameras have already been included in the city's budget.
Police say the 25 cameras already in place have helped to reduce crashes, but critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, say they have not been proven effective.
The city plans to propose 10 new sites for cameras by the fall, but the state transportation department will have the final say. It's not clear when the other 10 cameras might be added.
Comments