Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaks to the media while meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Friday, July 21, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Tillerson is urging Qatar’s neighbors to lift a land blockade as a “sign of good faith” in negotiations to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. Tillerson says he hopes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will consider it seriously. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
July 21, 2017 12:25 PM

Tillerson urges Qatar's neighbors to lift land blockade

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging Qatar's neighbors to lift a land blockade as a "sign of good faith" in negotiations to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Tillerson says that of all the steps that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have taken to isolate Qatar, the land blockade is having the most negative effects on Qataris.

Qatar's only land border is with Saudi Arabia. It's unclear what Tillerson is urging the other countries to do. But the three others have joined Saudi Arabia in restricting Qatar's access to air and sea routes.

Tillerson says the U.S. is satisfied with the effort Qatar is putting into addressing concerns about terror financing and counterterrorism.

Tillerson spoke while meeting with the visiting foreign minister of Oman.

