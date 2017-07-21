Tillerson urges Qatar's neighbors to lift land blockade

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaks to the media while meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Friday, July 21, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Tillerson is urging Qatar’s neighbors to lift a land blockade as a “sign of good faith” in negotiations to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. Tillerson says he hopes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will consider it seriously. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo