Oglala Sioux, law enforcement work on policing agreement

Law enforcement leaders from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County are working on an agreement to make it harder for violent offenders to escape justice by fleeing to another jurisdiction.
Tribal leaders met with the Pennington County sheriff and states attorney and the Rapid City police chief Thursday night in Kyle. Oglala tribal member Dave Swallow expressed concern about a cooperative agreement, saying the 1851 treaty with the U.S. government precludes any county presence on the reservation.
KOTA-TV (http://bit.ly/2uQ4dhP ) reports law enforcement leaders hope to convince tribal members that cooperation is key to improving public safety and that there's no effort to impinge on tribal sovereignty.
Rapid City Chief Karl Jegeris says it will take patience and persistence to work out an agreement.
