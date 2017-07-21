Philippine leader says he won't visit US, says 'it's lousy'

In this photo provided by the Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, clad in a camouflage uniform prepares to board a helicopter from an undisclosed place to visit troops in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, July 20, 2017. Duterte flew for the first time Thursday to the besieged southern city to cheer troops who have been trying to quell a nearly two-month uprising by Islamic State group-linked militants, who he warned were plotting to attack other cities. Second from right is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano. Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace via AP Ace Morandante