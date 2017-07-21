Wyoming coal production slides during spring season

According to preliminary counts by federal mine regulators, coal production in Wyoming dropped in spring after a surge of coal production at the state's mines through fall and winter.
The Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2uQgHWt ) reported Thursday, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, Wyoming produced 72 million tons of coal between April and June. From January to March, mines produced about 80 million tons.
Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association Travis Deti says the drop in production is not cause for alarm.
The 2016 second quarter was the lowest period of production in decades and began with mass layoffs at the largest mines in the state.
This year, miners dug about 20 percent more coal from beneath the Wyoming soil between April and June than they did in 2016.
Comments