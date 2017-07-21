Iowa officials consider upgrading Mississippi River island

Officials in a city in eastern Iowa are considering an ambitious plan for a city-owned island in the Mississippi River that includes an elevated boardwalk, tower and amphitheater.
The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2twsEAt ) reports that Dubuque City Council will meet Monday to review a more than $3 million plan to make Chaplain Schmitt Island a more appealing destination for recreation and entertainment.
The plan calls for 17 projects to be completed over the course of 20 years. Projects include creating a pond, fountain and trail behind the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
City Council Member Kevin Lynch says officials are close to having enough money for the plan's first phase from an unnamed donor.
He says work on the first phase is expected to begin next year if there aren't delays in permitting.
