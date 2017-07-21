More Politics News

July 21, 2017 10:30 AM

Philadelphia judges name interim district attorney

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia will have its first African-American female district attorney after a board of city judges named a former prosecutor to fill the office left vacant by the bribery conviction of Seth Williams.

Kelley Hodge was selected Thursday to serve as interim district attorney until the next top prosecutor takes office in January following a city-wide election.

She was chosen by the judges from a slate of candidates, including former district attorney Lynne Abraham.

Hodge began practicing law as a public defender in Virginia in 1997 and joined the Philadelphia district attorney's office in 2004 before entering the private sector.

Her appointment comes after the resignation of Williams amid a federal bribery conviction. He is awaiting sentencing.

The district attorney's office has released a statement welcoming Hodge back to the office.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video