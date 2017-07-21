More Politics News

July 21, 2017 10:24 AM

Republican Assembly leader calls on Senate to take deal

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Republican state Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke is calling on fellow Republicans in the Senate to take the latest budget offer floated this week by Gov. Scott Walker.

Steineke said Friday on WTAQ-AM that the deal Walker offered to divert $200 million from a proposed income tax cut to instead nearly eliminate additional borrowing to pay for roads is a "good deal."

Steineke says, "I'm wondering why the Senate is taking so long to embrace this."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald emerged from a conference call with GOP senators on Thursday saying there was no budget deal yet.

The budget is three weeks overdue. Current spending continues during the impasse, but if it drags into August the lack of a new budget could start to affect road projects.

