Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace wave the Zimbabwean flag while greeting supporters at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Friday, July 21, 2017. Mugabe's rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The world's oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018.
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace wave the Zimbabwean flag while greeting supporters at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Friday, July 21, 2017. Mugabe's rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The world's oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace wave the Zimbabwean flag while greeting supporters at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Friday, July 21, 2017. Mugabe's rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The world's oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

More Politics News

July 21, 2017 10:05 AM

Zimbabwe's Mugabe, 93, reappears after medical treatment

The Associated Press
LUPANE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since undergoing medical treatment in Singapore earlier this month.

The 93-year-old's repeated visits to Singapore have heightened concerns over his health, even as he pursues re-election next year. The opposition says he lacks the stamina to run the country and should step down.

Mugabe spoke for more than hour on Friday, telling supporters during a televised campaign rally in the western town of Lupane that he would stay.

He says the majority of people are against calls for him to quit ahead of elections and that the crowd at the rally showed "immense confidence" in his leadership.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video