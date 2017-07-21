Zimbabwe's Mugabe, 93, reappears after medical treatment

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace wave the Zimbabwean flag while greeting supporters at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Friday, July 21, 2017. Mugabe's rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The world's oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo