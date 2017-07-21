More Politics News

July 21, 2017 9:53 AM

Veterans Affairs to create one-stop facility for Hawaii vets

The Associated Press
WAILUKU, Hawaii

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved a new lease for a facility in Hawaii.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2ufC3v3 ) U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the approval to build the island's one-stop facility for veterans Wednesday in a news release.

The facility will aim to consolidate medical, psychological and administrative services into a single location to reduce confusion, travel and overcrowding.

According to the release, the lease is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the state Department of Education, which owns the land.

The facility will be built near Maui High School in Kahului.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video