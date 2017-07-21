Maine State Police identify woman killed in Cherryfield

Maine State Police say a woman found dead alongside a road in Cherryfield was a certified nursing aid who'd worked in home health care.
State Police say DNA was used to confirm the identification of 55-year-old Sally Shaw, whose body was Wednesday morning along Route 193. Police say a 2017 black Chevy Impala found crashed at a different location several miles away had been rented in her name in Bangor.
Investigators said Shaw was a home health worker with connections to Washington County.
State police are refusing to say how Shaw died, but her death has been classified as a homicide.
State police say anyone who has information about Shaw, the crash or her rented vehicle should contact investigators.
