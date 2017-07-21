St. Louis officer fatally shoots a suspect after pursuit

Police say a St. Louis officer has fatally shot a man who pointed a gun after jumping from a stolen vehicle that had crashed.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2gPYHoY ) reports that the shooting happened Thursday night after the man struggled with two officers. Acting Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the officers twice fired stun guns during their attempt to arrest the man.
O'Toole says the Tasers apparently were ineffective. He says that when the suspect pointed a gun at the officers, one of them fired several shots at him, killing him. O'Toole says the officer had been knocked down and was on the ground when he fired at the suspect.
Police also are looking for another man who ran from a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday. No officers were hurt.
Comments