More Politics News

July 21, 2017 9:09 AM

Ohio jobless rate rises slight in May from previous month

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate rose slightly in June from the previous month and remains higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate rose from 4.9 percent in May to 5 percent last month. Ohio's unemployment rate in June 2016 was 4.9 percent.

The national rate was 4.4 percent in June compared with 4.3 percent the previous month.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 11,500 from May to June.

There were job gains last month in sectors that include manufacturing; construction; financial activities; trade transportation and utilities; health and education services; and other services. Those gains exceeded losses in leisure and hospitality; information; and professional and business services sectors.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video