Ex-postmaster gets probation for stealing money orders

A former Massachusetts postmaster has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing more than $30,000 in government funds.
The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tMQ3sL ) reports that 36-year-old Carlitos Molina was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to spend the first six months of probation in home confinement and pay back the stolen money.
Molina pleaded guilty in April to misappropriation of postal funds for converting 65 post office money orders into cash from April to October 2015 while he was postmaster in Blackstone and then Holden.
The money orders came from post office funds and not customers. The post office allows employees to use money orders to pay for office expenses. Prosecutors say Molina lied and said he used some money to pay for repairs to the post office.
Comments