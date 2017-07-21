Spanish government wants to suspend Villar after arrest

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, Angel Maria Villar Llona chairs a UEFA meeting in Zurich, Switzerland. As FIFA’s senior vice president with 19 years’ experience on world soccer’s decision-making body, Angel Maria Villar is one rung down the ladder from Infantino. The 67-year-old Villar was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 along with his son whose business ventures he is accused of helping to profit from matches arranged for 2010 World Cup winner Spain. Michael Probst AP Photo