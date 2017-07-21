More Politics News

July 21, 2017 6:07 AM

NYPD: Officer shoots armed suspect chasing man on street

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says one of its officers has shot and wounded an armed man who was chasing another man on a Brooklyn street.

Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey says three members of an NYPD gang unit were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the borough's Crown Heights section around 1:30 a.m. Friday when they heard several gunshots.

Maddrey says the officers spotted a man being chased by a man armed with a handgun. He says the officers got out of their vehicle and ordered the man to drop his weapon.

Police say the man ignored the order. Maddrey says a sergeant then fired twice, hitting the man once in the left thigh. He's being treated at a hospital.

Police say officers recovered a .25-caliber handgun at the scene.

