German president OKs gay marriage law, takes effect in fall

CORRECTS TO GERMAN PRESIDENT SIGNED LEGISLATION THURSDAY JULY 20, 2017 - FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, men with rainbow flags stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate at an event organized by the Social Democrats to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage in Berlin. Germany’s president has signed legislation Thursday July 20, 2017 legalizing gay marriage, paving the way for it to take effect this fall.Lawmakers approved the bill on June 30 in its last session before Germany’s September election. dpa via AP,file Michael Kappeler