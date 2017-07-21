AP Explains: What's behind N. Korean silence to talks offer

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo provided by the South Korean Unification Ministry, South Korean National Security Director, Kim Kwan-jin, right, and Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo, second from right, shake hands with Hwang Pyong So, left, North Korea' top political officer for the Korean People's Army, and Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official responsible for South Korean affairs, during their meeting at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. ISouth Korea has urged North Korea to accept its offers for talks as Pyongyang continues to ignore Seoul's proposal for a military meeting to ease animosities along their tense border. The South Korean Unification Ministry via AP, File)