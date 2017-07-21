Opposition supporter protest in front of the parliament after lawmakers voted to approve a law on court control , in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 20, 2017.The bill on the Supreme Court has drawn condemnation from the European Union and has led to street protests in Warsaw.
Opposition supporter protest in front of the parliament after lawmakers voted to approve a law on court control , in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 20, 2017.The bill on the Supreme Court has drawn condemnation from the European Union and has led to street protests in Warsaw. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo
Opposition supporter protest in front of the parliament after lawmakers voted to approve a law on court control , in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 20, 2017.The bill on the Supreme Court has drawn condemnation from the European Union and has led to street protests in Warsaw. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo

More Politics News

July 21, 2017 4:40 AM

Poland's senators to vote on contentious court law

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

A special commission of Poland's Senate has summarily reviewed and approved a contentious bill that gives politicians influence on the nation's top court, with a Senate vote on it expected later in the day.

The commission's late night session was accompanied by street protests by tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and other cities, with demonstrators demanding the bill's repeal before it becomes law. The bill was proposed by the ruling populist Law and Justice party that controls the lower house of parliament and the Senate.

The content of the proposed law, and speed with which it was rushed through parliament has drawn condemnation from the European Union, Poland's opposition and other critics.

Adopted by the lower house Thursday, the law awaits approval by senators and President Andrzej Duda.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video