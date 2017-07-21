More Politics News

July 21, 2017 4:34 AM

Court ends hearing into corruption charges against PM

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Officials say Pakistan's supreme court has concluded its hearing into the corruption case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but it wasn't immediately clear when a verdict would be announced.

Attorneys involved in the case said Friday the court heard arguments from both the government and opposition after a court-ordered investigation found "significant disparity" between declared wealth and known sources of income of Sharif and his family.

Opposition lawmakers have been fighting a legal battle to disqualify Sharif from service as prime minister. Under the country's laws, the court has that power.

Sharif has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed that his family had offshore accounts.

