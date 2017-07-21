State reviewing release of parolee charged with fraud

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and its Office of Parole Services are reviewing the handling of the case of an ex-parolee at the center of the abrupt closure of a historic diner amid unpaid bills.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Director of Communications Lawrence Messina said Wednesday that members of the West Virginia should have been given more information about George Martin West before discharging him from parole in March.
The board had not been notified that West allegedly bounced $5,000 in checks as manager of Charleston's Quarrier Diner while still on supervised parole following a conviction and prison term for fraudulent schemes.
The allegations resulted in the filing of misdemeanor criminal charges.
The diner closed at the end of June.
