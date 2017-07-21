More Politics News

July 21, 2017 12:07 AM

Lawmakers voice concerns about proposed child care rules

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Some Maine lawmakers are voicing their concerns about the state's proposed child care rules and the care of incarcerated young people with mental illness.

The Legislature's health and human services committee on Thursday agreed to ask Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration for more details on proposed child care regulations.

Child advocacy groups say they're troubled by the department's steps to relax ratio requirements and parental rights for child care facilities with little transparency.

The committee's co-chair Democratic Rep. Patty Hymanson says she's also worried about the placement and treatment of young people with mental illness at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Hymanson says she plans to reach out to the chairs of the Legislature's criminal justice and public safety committee.

