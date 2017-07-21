More Politics News

July 21, 2017 12:07 AM

Maine dredging projects clear hurdle in US Senate

The Associated Press
SACO, Maine

U.S. Senator Susan Collins says funding for a group of dredging projects in southern Maine has cleared a key hurdle in the Senate.

Collins, a Republican, says on Thursday the Senate Appropriations Committee has approved more than $7 million for the dredging of York Harbor, Wells Harbor and the Saco River. The measure will now go before the full Senate.

Collins says the dredging projects are important because of the role small ports and harbors play in small, coastal communities. She says the projects are especially important for fishermen who use the waterways.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video