Attorney General Jeff Sessions accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, speaks at a news conference to announce an international cybercrime enforcement action at the Department of Justice, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

July 21, 2017 12:07 AM

AG Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is bringing the federal fight over so-called sanctuary cities to Philadelphia.

Sessions on Friday will visit the city that has said its local law enforcement will not act as immigration agents — a stance Sessions has challenged as unconstitutional.

A federal judge last week said he's not likely to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

Sessions recently singled out Philadelphia in speaking with law enforcement officials in Las Vegas, saying the city is "advertising" its policy and "protecting criminals."

Sessions' trip comes on the heels of a New York Times interview published this week in which Trump expressed frustration with Sessions for recusing himself from the FBI probe into Russian election tampering.

