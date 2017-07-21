AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
Former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte was extradited from Guatemala to Mexico to face corruption charges. Duarte fled to Guatemala after resigning as governor of one of Mexico's most populous states amid mounting allegations of corruption. He faces charges that include organized crime, influence trafficking, embezzlement and abuse of authority.
Venezuela's opposition said more than 7 million people responded to its call to vote in a symbolic rejection of President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, a proposal that has raised tensions in a nation suffering through widespread shortages and months of anti-government protests. Days later, large swaths of Venezuela's capital were largely silent as residents joined a national strike that resulted in shuttered businesses and abandoned streets.
Marijuana aficionados lined up at pharmacies across Uruguay to be among the first in the South American nation to legally buy pot as a law regulating its sale took full effect.
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet enacted a responsible pet ownership law. The law states that a pet owner must be registered with the Ministry of the Interior, and be responsible for its food, sanitary management and any damages caused by the pet. Owners who abandon their pets will be charged with mistreatment and cruelty.
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
