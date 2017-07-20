Australia disappointed by delay in US refugee resettlement

In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017, photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton, right, address the media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Dutton on Friday, July 21, 2017, said Australia is disappointed that hundreds of its rejected refugees will not begin resettling in the United States this month under a deal that predates President Donald Trump's administration. AP Photo Rod McGuirk)