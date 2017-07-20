Chicago US court remembers 25 years after lawmen were killed

Judges, family and friends gathered to remember two lawmen fatally shot 25 years ago by a detainee trying to flee Chicago's federal courthouse.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Roy Frakes and Special Deputy Marshal Harry Belluomini were killed July 20, 1992, by bank robber Jeffrey Erickson.
Erickson was on trial and managed to get his handcuffs off as he being taken to his cell during a recess. He grabbed a marshal's gun and shot Frakes. At a courthouse garage exit, he killed Belluomini in a shootout. Injured, Erickson then killed himself.
Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer told Thursday's gathering at the courthouse that Frakes and Belluomini "died serving the system of justice." She said security officials make it possible for judges to do their jobs.
