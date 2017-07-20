More Politics News

July 20, 2017 10:48 PM

Illinois fire departments to receive $2.7M in federal grants

The Associated Press
Fire departments across Illinois are receiving nearly $2.7 million in federal grants to help pay for equipment and training.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.

Durbin says it's critical that men and women who risk their lives to protect people have "the best training and tools possible to do their jobs well."

The money will be used to buy firefighting and emergency vehicles, personal protective equipment and training. Some departments also are getting funds to increase staff.

The departments receiving money are located in Stickney, Grand Chain, Crestwood, Mineral, Summit, Schiller Park, Alton and Frankfort.

