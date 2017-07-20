Coaches, players continue adjusting to lighter camps

In this May 25, 2017, file photo, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, right, runs a drill with his players during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in East Rutherford, N.J. When 10 years’ worth of labor peace came to the NFL in 2011, so did a massive change in the rules governing practice, during the season, the offseason and, most especially, in training camps. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo