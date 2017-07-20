8 killed in gunbattle, clashes in southern Mexico City

Marines block off the area where the suspected leader of a drug gang and seven others were killed, according to the Navy, in southern Mexico City, Thursday, July 20, 2017. In a statement Thursday, the Navy said a gang of street-level drug dealers operated in the Tlahuac and Iztapalapa districts on the city's south and east sides, where it dealt drugs, as well as carried out kidnappings, extortion and murder. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo