Glacier chief pulled from Facebook founder's tour of park

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass. President Donald Trump's Interior Department prevented Glacier National Park's superintendent from accompanying Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on a recent park tour to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change, a spokeswoman for the agency said Thursday, July 20. Steven Senne, File AP Photo