July 20, 2017 6:24 PM

Trump nominates Turkey envoy to be Afghanistan ambassador

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has tapped a veteran diplomat who currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Turkey to be his envoy to Afghanistan.

The White House says John Bass will be nominated for the Afghanistan job. Bass has also served in Iraq.

The nomination comes just as Trump's administration prepares to unveil a new strategy for the country where the U.S. has been fighting since 2001. The Pentagon is expected to send close to 4,000 more troops there.

The Afghanistan job may take on even more importance if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson decides to eliminate the special U.S. envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan, as he has been considering.

Trump will also nominate career diplomats Michael Dodman for ambassador to Mauritania and Michele Sison for ambassador to Haiti.

