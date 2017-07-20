US seeks Syrian solution, but Assad doesn't have to go first

FILE - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, speaks during an interview with Hong-Kong based Phoenix TV in Damascus, Syria, March 11, 2017. The U.S. is seeking a political resolution to the crisis in Syria and doesn’t insist on Assad’s immediate ouster, President Donald Trump’s homeland and counterterrorism adviser said July 20, 2017. “I don’t think it’s important for us to say Assad must go first,” Tom Bossert said at the Aspen Security Forum, an annual gathering of intelligence and national security officials and experts. SANA via AP)