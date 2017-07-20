Cancer isn't silencing McCain in career's latest chapter

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives at the Senate for final votes of the week on the day after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Sen. Graham, McCain's closest friend in the Senate, said that they had spoken by telephone Wednesday night and that the diagnosis had been a shock to McCain. "John has never been afraid of is death," said Graham, of McCain, 80, a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo