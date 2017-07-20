Judge weighs privacy in Utah prescription-drug database case

FILE - This July 6, 2017, file photo shows seized prescription drugs displayed in a glass flask in the controlled substance room of the Utah state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. A federal judge was weighing Thursday, July 20, 2017, whether the Drug Enforcement Administration can access a Utah prescription-drug database without a warrant in a lawsuit that pits the right to privacy against the need to combat the country's opioid-drug epidemic. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo