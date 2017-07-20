Unexploded WWII-era ordnance on North Carolina's Outer Banks

More unexploded World War II-era ordnance has been found on the North Carolina coast.
A news release from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said National Park Service rangers found the device on Tuesday in a remote area at the southern end of Hatteras Island. On Wednesday, the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded and detonated the bomb.
Last Friday, another piece of World War II-era ordnance was found on Shelly Island, a new island that formed off the North Carolina coast in the spring. An ordnance disposal team removed that item as well.
