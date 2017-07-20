FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks about education at the National Press Club in Washington. Weingarten, the head of one of the country’s leading teachers’ union claims that school choice is rooted in segregation and racism. Weingarten made the remarks on July 20 at the American Federation of Teachers’ conference in Washington,
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks about education at the National Press Club in Washington. Weingarten, the head of one of the country’s leading teachers’ union claims that school choice is rooted in segregation and racism. Weingarten made the remarks on July 20 at the American Federation of Teachers’ conference in Washington, Cliff Owen, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks about education at the National Press Club in Washington. Weingarten, the head of one of the country’s leading teachers’ union claims that school choice is rooted in segregation and racism. Weingarten made the remarks on July 20 at the American Federation of Teachers’ conference in Washington, Cliff Owen, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 20, 2017 5:07 PM

Teachers union chief: School choice rooted in segregation

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The head of one of the country's leading teachers' union claims that school choice is rooted in segregation and racism.

Randi Weingarten made the remarks on Thursday at the American Federation of Teachers' conference in Washington

Weingarten charges that vouchers and for-profit charter schools "are only slightly more polite cousins of segregation."

She adds that in the 1950s some officials in the South resisted desegregation by closing public schools and opening private ones that were only for white children. She says the term "choice" was used to cloak overt racism.

The comments have prompted criticism.

The CEO of the Center for Education Reform, Jeanne Allen, is calling for Weingarten's resignation. She says Weingarten's words are "a deeply offensive, highly inflammatory insult to all the parents and people."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed
Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government 1:35

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government

View More Video