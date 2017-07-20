Edwards calls for La. House speaker to outline budget plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he'll travel Louisiana in the coming months to rally support for ideas to close a $1 billion gap forecast for next year's budget. And he's calling on the House speaker to outline his financial plan.
In a letter Thursday, Edwards urged Speaker Taylor Barras to convene a group of House lawmakers to negotiate proposals with the governor's office.
More than $1 billion in temporary taxes are set to expire in mid-2018.
Earlier this year, the Democratic governor pushed a tax package to raise money to fill the gap. House Republican leaders opposed the effort, and the bills were bottled up and killed.
Edwards is calling on Barras to say how he proposes to close the shortfall, warning that $1 billion in cuts "would be catastrophic."
