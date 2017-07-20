Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, right, accompanied by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, speaks at a news conference to announce an international cybercrime enforcement action at the Department of Justice, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Washington.
July 20, 2017 4:58 PM

Analysis: Trump Sessions comments show penchant for shaming

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The art of humiliation appears to be a key operating principle for President Donald Trump.

Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Sessions has a lot of company in the administration to compare notes with. Everyone from former FBI director James Comey to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) to chief strategist Steve Bannon has been publicly shamed by the boss.

