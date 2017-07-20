Tornado damage confirmed in western NY

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado struck parts of western New York.
No injuries have been reported as severe storms ripped through the area Thursday, uprooting trees and knocking down power lines.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Hamburg to assess the damage. He says additional utility crews had been called in to help restore electrical service.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised no unnecessary travel after strong thunderstorms moved through towns south of Buffalo Thursday afternoon.
National Grid reported about 400 customers without power in the Buffalo area and NYSEG reported more than 13,000 out.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning early Thursday afternoon. Details on the confirmed tornado have not yet been released.
