USS Ford will join the fleet, but deployment is 4 years away

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford embarks on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems on its own power for the first time from Newport News, Va. The Navy's newest aircraft carrier will officially join the fleet Saturday, July 22, 2017, at a commissioning overseen by President Donald Trump. But four years will likely pass before the ship’s first deployment as the ship still must go through various tests and trials of its new state-of-the-art technology. U.S. Navy via AP, FIle Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni