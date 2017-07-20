More Politics News

July 20, 2017 3:22 PM

Governor vetoes bill lifting 5-mile charter school boundary

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Gov. John Carney has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited Delaware charter schools from giving enrollment preferences to children living within a 5-mile radius.

Carney announced the veto Thursday, saying in a statement that he believes sponsors wanted to expand students' options and boost diversity, but the bill "unfairly excludes some of our most vulnerable students." He says it created a new standard that limits options for at-risk students in the Christina School District portion of Wilmington.

Critics say the geographic preference excludes minority and low-income students, while others say it helps maintain a neighborhood-school atmosphere. The bill applied to all charter schools but was aimed at Newark Charter, a predominantly white, high-performing school with a long waiting list of more than 3,000 students.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed
Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government 1:35

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government

View More Video