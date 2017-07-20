More Politics News

July 20, 2017 3:22 PM

Colorado city upholds marijuana buffer measurements

The Associated Press
DURANGO, Colo.

The Durango City Council unanimously voted to uphold "as the crow flies" buffers that keep marijuana shops away from schools, playgrounds and residential treatment centers.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uIQYiJ ) after hearing from city staff and residents opposed to the change, council decided Tuesday to leave the measurement for buffers in place.

The council was considering changing the way buffers were measured to the most direct pedestrian route.

The city requires marijuana businesses to stay 250 feet from parks with public playgrounds, and 1,000 feet from schools, overnight treatment centers and overnight child care centers.

