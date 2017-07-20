More Politics News

July 20, 2017 3:20 PM

Louisiana debt collection agency brings in $92M over 3 years

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A debt collection office created by Louisiana lawmakers to attack delinquent accounts has drawn $92 million in payments since it began its work three years ago.

Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson, who oversees the collection office, told state officials Thursday about $528 million in back-owed debts had been sent for collection since the 2014-15 budget year.

It's not clear if the Office of Debt Recovery is doing a better job collecting on unpaid bills than individual agencies had been doing. Robinson says she hoped to have better analysis within the year.

Lawmakers struggling to fill budget gaps passed legislation in 2013 setting up the office, saying Louisiana should have a more coordinated effort to collect money it is owed. The office can revoke licenses, seize bank accounts and take tax refunds.

