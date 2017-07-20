Lawsuit challenges changes to California recall process

An anti-tax group is fighting Democrats' change to California's recall election process in court.
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and several activists say the changes unconstitutionally draw out the process for removing lawmakers from office.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the Third District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.
Democrats made the change earlier this year in an attempt to save a senator who is facing a recall over his support for a gas tax hike.
It would give people time to rescind their signatures from recall petitions and let lawmakers weigh in on potential costs of holding a recall election. That could delay the election to remove Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton.
Three county election offices are verifying signatures submitted by recall proponents last month.
