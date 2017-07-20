Bolivarian National Guard stand guard outside the Petare shantytown in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Large swaths of Venezuela's capital were shuttered and silent Thursday as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro called a major national strike as an expression of disapproval of his plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control.
Bolivarian National Guard stand guard outside the Petare shantytown in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Large swaths of Venezuela's capital were shuttered and silent Thursday as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro called a major national strike as an expression of disapproval of his plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
Bolivarian National Guard stand guard outside the Petare shantytown in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Large swaths of Venezuela's capital were shuttered and silent Thursday as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro called a major national strike as an expression of disapproval of his plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

More Politics News

July 20, 2017 6:12 PM

The Latest: 24-year-old killed in Venezuelan protests

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis and the opposition's general strike (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor says she is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in a protest on the outskirts of Caracas Thursday, driving the death toll in more than three months of anti-government protests to at least 94.

Ronney Eloy Tejera Soler was killed in the Los Teques neighborhood during a protest, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The statement said Tejera was shot, but it did not say by whom. It said another three people were wounded in the incident.

___

2 p.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is decrying a general strike by the opposition as a crude attempt to sabotage the embattled country's economy.

Maduro also is denouncing what he characterizes as an opposition attack outside the offices of VTV, Venezuela's state broadcaster.

Protesters and pro-government forces threw rocks at one another while national guardsmen launched tear gas and rubber bullets.

Maduro told supporters he'll press ahead with plans to rewrite the nation's constitution and said that hundreds of Venezuela's largest companies are functioning "at 100 percent" despite Thursday's strike.

But streets in opposition-friendly neighborhoods in eastern Caracas were almost entirely void of activity. Some businesses remained open in parts of the capital traditionally loyal to the ruling party but foot and vehicle traffic was significantly lower.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration
Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed 1:10

Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

View More Video