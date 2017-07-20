More Politics News

July 20, 2017 1:58 PM

State trade group can weigh in on Dakota Access pipeline

By BLAKE NICHOLSON Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A judge deciding whether to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline while more environmental review is completed says he'll allow North Dakota's main energy trade group to weigh in.

Judge James Boasberg might also allow some national energy and manufacturing groups to have a say, though he didn't immediately rule.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council and other groups maintain their input is important because none of the parties in a lawsuit over the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois speaks for the general oil industry.

The Petroleum Council represents about 500 companies, including Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners. It maintains a shutdown "would pull the rug out from under the North Dakota oil industry." Half of the state's daily production is being shipped through the pipeline.

