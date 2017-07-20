Missouri nurse pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud

A home health care nurse accused of Medicaid fraud in southwest Missouri has pleaded guilty.
The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2tKCf1T ) reports that 39-year-old Stacia Smith pleaded guilty in Vernon County Circuit Court to reduced charges of six counts of misdemeanor theft. Smith was originally charged with six felony counts of violations involving health care payments.
Court records state that Smith had submitted four nurse visit reports to the West Central Community Action Agency in July 2016 and three more a month later reportedly signed by a Medicaid patient, who later denied doing so.
The fraud claims resulted in an overpayment of more than $300 to Smith.
Smith's sentencing is suspended and she's placed on probation for two years. She's also ordered to pay the state the fraud claim amount in restitution.
Comments