Morocco tensions: 83 police, protesters injured in clashes

Activists hold a portrait of Silia, an arrested activist from the Moroccan northern town of Al Hoceima and an Amazigh flag, during a protest in support of ongoing anti-government protests taking place in the northern Rif region, in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, July 20, 2017. Protests erupted in the northern town of Hoceima last year after the gruesome death of a fisherman, and have now developed into a social and economic movement. Abdeljalil Bounhar AP Photo