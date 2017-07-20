Chicago schools chief vows classes will start on time

Chicago Public Schools officials are promising that school will open on time regardless of whether a critical funding law is enacted.
Forrest Claypool is the school district's chief executive officer. He says in a statement Thursday that officials "will do what is necessary to keep our schools open."
The opening of Illinois schools is jeopardized by political squabbling. Democrats who control the General Assembly adopted a new plan for distributing school aid first to the neediest schools.
But the Senate has yet to send Gov. Bruce Rauner the plan. The Republican governor has said he will use an amendatory veto to reduce the share going to Chicago by $145 million.
Officials estimate a decline of 8,000 students in Chicago schools. Funding drops about 2 percent to just under $2.3 billion.
Comments